Philadelphia teen’s reaction to getting into Morehouse goes viral

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Getting accepted into college is a special opportunity that millions of people dream about each year.

For 17-year-old Philadelphia native Amir Staten, it is a dream and a special moment that he will never forget.

During February, Karlynne Staten realized her 17-year-old son Amir received mail from Morehouse College and was ecstatic to find out it was an acceptance letter.

As Amir joyously ran up and down his Germantown neighborhood street screaming and smiling, cheek to cheek, his mother, Kaylynne, took out her cell phone to capture his reaction.

“Let’s go, let’s go,” Amir shouts in the background as he found out the exciting news.

Kaylynne originally intended for the video to be for family, but after she shared it on social media, it spread worldwide and instantly went viral.

“Any day he leaves the house, my anxiety is through the roof. It’s a horrible feeling because of my godson being killed. Knowing that he’s made it out of Philly and everything we’ve worked hard for, it was all worth it,” Karlynne said. “Every single last bit of sacrifice, every tear, everything culminated at that moment. And to see him so happy and ecstatic at that moment. For him to be so humbled that he got in is what solidified everything for me.”

Amir originally went to a public school but he eventually went to Germantown Friends School on a full scholarship. “He thrived and I knew it would be a better fit for him. He always excelled academically,” Karlynne said.

Photo of Amir Staten (Karlynne Staten)

“He always knew he wanted to get out of Philly. We’ve watched a lot of people get killed. His godbrother got killed in June 2021,” Karlynne said. “He was an amazing kid and he was killed out in the street. At that moment, we agreed whatever educational journey out of high school would be out of Philly. We decided together that an HBCU would be a good choice for him.”

When he heard the news that he got accepted into Morehouse College, it is just a special feeling that he’ll always cherish.

“My original reaction was just pure excitement, it was a mix of all of the emotions and hard work built up over time,” said Amir. “It’s a feeling that I think you only get once. The fact that the video has nothing but positive feedback from around the world is something I feel that the world needed mainly because we live in a world where a lot of the stuff we see is mostly negative. Even if it was someone else and I saw nothing but positive feedback and positive comments, it would give me hope.”

“He applied for early admissions but he hadn’t heard back. It was weeks since his friends got in. He said, ‘mom I got an email from Morehouse’ and I said ‘open it.’ He said he was nervous so I read it before he did. I got excited and he saw it and read it. I started filming after he had run down the street. When he saw it, he threw the phone in the car and darted up the block. I initially only started filming because Amir is normally so laid back. So, I recorded it for my family. I was able to catch him after he ran back down the street.”

Amir’s first choice school was Howard University in Washington, D.C. but he was deferred by the HBCU, his mother said.

Amir said his mother and the support system around him are what motivated him growing up. “They’ve always given me the extra push that I needed. They’ve always kept me on my P’s and Q’s as far as school work and extracurriculars. The most recent motivation was the death of my godbrother in 2021. It reminded me to do more to get out of this situation.”

Photo of Amir Staten (Karlynne Staten)

The family visited an open house at Morehouse in October 2022. “It just so happened I was up one night and there was a flash sale on Frontier Airlines. I was up scrolling on Facebook and the roundtrip ticket was $65. We visited the campus.”

The video has since gone viral, with millions of views, likes, comments, and reactions that have been shared all over the world.

Karlynne told Atlanta News First that the last time she checked, the video was viewed millions of times. The family has been overwhelmed with joy and support and positive feedback from all over the world.

“I checked Saturday morning and someone from Belgium commented saying, “good job and congratulations.”

Amir is a very humble, hard-working, and talented Philadelphia teenager. Growing up, he points to Philadelphia natives Will Smith and Kevin Hart and rapper Meek Mill who motivated him growing up.

“They’ve always been the image of Philly when you mention the city’s name. You see murals all over the place and people playing Meek Mill all over the place. It reminds me if they can do it, I can do it also.”

Karlynne also created a gofundme page to help Amir pay for tuition and other expenses. They recently reached their goal and are grateful to everyone who donated and supported them.

“Once Kyrie Irving donated, another organization saw it and matched it,” Karlynne said.

“I’m forever grateful and forever humbled,” said Amir. “It lets me know that people in the world actually care.”

Amir says he will study sociology at Morehouse College.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.