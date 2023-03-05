Black History Month
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags

Six Flags over Georgia officials release statement about incident Saturday
Six Flags Over Georgia
Six Flags Over Georgia(WANF)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a large fight involving “several groups of young people” at the Six Flags over Georgia in metro Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to officials, “several groups of young people decided to engage in inappropriate behavior” in more than one area of the park.

Six Flags over Georgia officials released the following statement saying in part:

It is unclear what led up to the fight. Officials have not released the names of the individuals involved in the fight or if any injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

