‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags
Six Flags over Georgia officials release statement about incident Saturday
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a large fight involving “several groups of young people” at the Six Flags over Georgia in metro Atlanta on Saturday evening.
According to officials, “several groups of young people decided to engage in inappropriate behavior” in more than one area of the park.
Six Flags over Georgia officials released the following statement saying in part:
It is unclear what led up to the fight. Officials have not released the names of the individuals involved in the fight or if any injuries were reported.
This incident remains under investigation.
