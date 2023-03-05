‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags

AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a large fight involving “several groups of young people” at the Six Flags over Georgia in metro Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to officials, “several groups of young people decided to engage in inappropriate behavior” in more than one area of the park.

Six Flags over Georgia officials released the following statement saying in part:

Unfortunately, several groups of young people decided to engage in inappropriate behavior in more than one area of the park this evening. Their actions disrupted the park experience for our guests and violated our park policies; as a result, those involved were removed from the property. We have absolutely no tolerance for inappropriate behavior. Safety for our guests, and our team members, is our foremost priority. Unruly behavior will not be tolerated.

It is unclear what led up to the fight. Officials have not released the names of the individuals involved in the fight or if any injuries were reported.

This incident remains under investigation.

