16-year-old boy shot and killed after argument at LaGrange skate park

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed on Saturday evening at a skate park in LaGrange.

Officers responded to 400 Bull St. at the South Bend Skate Park after reports of multiple shots fired in the area. Officers found 16-year-old Nasir Truitt with multiple gunshot wounds on Pierce Street near the skate park.

He was rushed to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say that Truitt was involved in an argument between two groups of people and that led to the shooting.

The LaGrange Police Department is asking anyone who was in the park at this time to contact the LaGrange Police Department with any information.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.