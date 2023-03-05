Atlanta rap legends T.I., Jeezy, and more to perform at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Legendz of the Streetz Reloaded tour is set to make a stop at State Farm Arena on Sunday evening with hip-hop heavyweights including several of Georgia’s own rap legends.

Atlanta rappers T.I., Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Gucci Mane are the legends set to kick the tour back into high gear at 7 p.m. The tour also features Miami hip-hop legends Trina and Rick Ross, New York rap legends Ja Rule, Cam’ron, and Jadakiss in addition to several other rappers.

“It is with great pleasure that we get to continue presenting such an epic tour for fans with this year’s launching of the Legendz of The Streetz Tour, paying homage to an amazing group of artists!” We Are Live Entertainment cofounders Linell Rowe and Jerry Schools previously told Atlanta News First. “This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans across the country to experience something monumental and is sure to be another epic run.”

DJ Drama, arguably one of, if not the biggest DJ around the world, saw T.I. grow into one of the most influential rappers of all time.

“I met a very young TIP who was just getting into the music business,” DJ Drama recently told Atlanta News First. “The first time we met, he did a freestyle for me and said he was the “King of the South.” And for a young kid, fresh in the game to have that much confidence to say that really blew me away.”

Best known as “King of the South,” the multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning T.I. released 12 albums on Billboard including multiple No. 1 albums. He released his last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” in 2020. He is best known for his many ground-breaking hits “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us, “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Family Connect,” “Mediocre” and more.

In November, T.I. sat down for an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First at Trap City Cafe where he detailed opening the restaurant with Mike Upscale.

Jeezy is known as one of the best and most influential rappers, entrepreneurs, and innovators in hip-hop. “To this day, Jeezy goes out in front of a crowd of 20,000 and performs records that he put out in 2005 and will have entire stadiums sing word for word,” DJ Drama said. “Because it was more than just music to them, it was a movement.”

He has released several hit albums and countless classic mixtapes, sold more than 5 million worldwide, and positively changed the way the music industry promotes and markets music. Jeezy has countless ground-breaking hits including “Dem Boyz”, “And Then What”, “Go Crazy”, “Put On”, “I Got Money”, “Lose My Mind”, “Love in this Club”, “Seen it All”, “We In This”, “Standing Ovation”, “Grew Up a Screw Up with Ludacris, and more.

Gucci Mane is best known for hits such as “Yellow”, “Freaky Girl”, “So Icy”, “Break Up”, and “I Get The Bag” and countless mixtape hits.

Cam’ron, a member of the legendary Harlem rap group Dipset, is known for “You Gotta Love It,” “Oh Boy”, “Down and Out”, “Dipset Anthem”, and “Crunk Muzik.”

2 Chainz first burst on the music scene in the early 2000′s with fellow Atlanta rap legend Ludacris and his group DTP before venturing out as a solo artist. He is best known for many ground-breaking hits such as “When We Were Kids” with Ludacris and DTP, “Duffle Bag Boy” with Dolla Boi of Playaz Circle, “Birthday Song” with Kanye West, “No Lie” featuring Drake, “Bands A Make Her Dance” with Lil Wayne and Juicy J, “RIP” with Jeezy, “Bounce” with Lil Wayne, “Fork” and more. He is currently working on new music including the follow-up to his 2016 hit collaboration album with Lil Wayne called “Collegrove.”

Trina, also called “The Diamond Princess” is known as one of the most influential female rappers in hip-hop. She is known for hits, “B R Right” with Ludacris, “Don’t Trip” with Lil Wayne, “Here We Go” with Kelly Rowland”, and “Look Back at Me.”

Rick Ross has evolved from a Miami rap legend into a successful businessman, mogul, and innovator over the last nearly 20 years.

He is best known for hits such as “Hustlin”, “We Taking Over”, “I’m On One”, “Aston Martin Music”, “Made Men” with Drake, “Stay Schemin”, “Lemon Pepper” with Drake, “Run It”, and more.

Jadakiss is known as a fierce Yonkers-born lyricist and cultural icon. He is best known for hits such as “Why?”, “Letter to B.I.G”, “Money, Power and Respect”, “Made You Look Remix” with Nas and Ludacris, “The Champ is Here” and more.

Ja Rule is a multi-platinum, award-winning rapper, actor and producer and Queens, New York native best known for multiple chart-topping hip-hop hits such as “Mesmerize”, “Thug Loving”, “New York with Jadakiss and Fat Joe, “Livin’ It Up” and many more.

