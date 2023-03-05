Woman robbed, 2-year-old son injured in shooting at Atlanta bus stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that a two-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Sunday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to 35 Jesse Hill Dr. NW after reports of a person shot. Officers found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the victim was with his mother and they were shot at during an attempted robbery at a bus stop near the Hunter Hills neighborhood.

The identities of the two-year-old boy and his mother have not been released by officials at this time.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for details as they come into our newsroom.

