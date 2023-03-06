1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting early Monday morning at an African restaurant in DeKalb County is under investigation.

Police were called to the Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on the 5000 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain just before 4 a.m. Monday, which is when the restaurant closes.

DeKalb Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed.

Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. (Atlanta News First)

No other information has been released at this time.

