Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County

Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly shooting early Monday morning at an African restaurant in DeKalb County is under investigation.

Police were called to the Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on the 5000 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain just before 4 a.m. Monday, which is when the restaurant closes.

DeKalb Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and killed.

Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.(Atlanta News First)

No other information has been released at this time.

Atlanta News First will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Photo of shooting scene in Douglasville
2 dead, 6 injured after shooting at Douglasville house party
Photo of Amir and Karlynne Staten
Philadelphia teen’s reaction to getting into Morehouse goes viral
Six Flags Over Georgia
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags
Police sirens (Generic photo)
26-year-old woman shot while driving in Decatur

Latest News

Police say over 30 people were arrested Sunday night after a coordinated attack against law...
Officers attacked at future site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
Officers attacked at future site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
Officers attacked at future site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
Georgia school bus on rainy day
LIST: Schools across Georgia closing early ahead of possible severe weather
Person of interest in robbery
Atlanta Police looking for person of interest after food delivery driver robbed