Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

14-foot python found on the side of the road in New York

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before...
Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.(New York State Department of Environmental Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, N.Y. (Gray News) – Authorities in New York found a 14-foot python on the side of the road.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, officers received a report Feb. 14 of a large snake on the side of the road in the town of Medford, which is in Long Island.

When officers arrived, they found the snake curled up in a ball, deceased.

Officers removed the snake from the roadway to “appropriately dispose of it,” but not before they measured it.

Turns out, the reticulated python was 14 feet long.

Officials said it is illegal to keep these types of snakes as pets in New York state, and the snakes can only be possessed by those with a Dangerous Animal License.

Officials said they are investigating the owner of the snake but did not provide further details.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
2 teens dead, 6 injured near Douglasville house party with more than 100 teens
Six Flags Over Georgia
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags
Photo of Amir and Karlynne Staten
Philadelphia teen’s reaction to getting into Morehouse goes viral
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

Latest News

Property on Sewell Rd in Aragon where neighbors believe the owner is operating a gun range.
Neighbors frustrated with ‘careless’ gunfire at possible gun range in Bartow Co
William Knight
Inmate escapes from Baldwin State Prison after leaving work detail
juvenile crime
Georgia House votes to prosecute 17-year-olds as juveniles
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB