Atlanta police, fire chiefs give presentation to Atlanta City Council

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Fire & Rescue Chief Rod Smith gave a presentation to Atlanta City Council on the violence at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center.

The presentation followed an extended, heated public comment section where most speakers opposed the building of the facility, which critics call “Cop City.”

Critics of the facility say that facility is unnecessary, it would destroy a green space in DeKalb County and that the money would be better spent elsewhere.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, violence erupted after the second day of the South River Festival. No first responders were reportedly injured.

Schierbaum and Smith presented video footage of the incident, showing people officials claim used the concert as a cover for the violence. Officials claimed those people changed out of the clothes they were wearing and into black clothes to conceal their identities. The video shows people throwing rocks and fireworks at officers who “[protected] other city assets.” The incident reportedly led to millions of dollars in damage.

Scherbaum called Sunday a “significant change” in tactics and claimed the unrest led to incidents in other cities. Minor displays have been seen in Memphis and Asheville, North Carolina and a demonstration is planned for San Francisco.

23 people were arrested following the incident. Most came from outside Georgia; only two of those arrested came from Georgia, one from Atlanta and one from Athens. Most have been charged with domestic terrorism.

District 5 councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari voice her concern about the charges, calling it “problematic terminology.” She later said, “I would really encourage us to think twice before using the word ‘terrorist.’” Bakhtiari also noted that the Atlanta Police Department has no jurisdiction over the site and that the facility is an Atlanta Police Foundation project. District 12 councilmember Antonio Lewis also questioned why Atlanta police officers were being used in a “police shortage.”

In response, Schierbaum said, “I do not want any man and woman that works for the Atlanta Police Department to think for a second that their chief tolerates the violence levied against them” and that he would leave the charges to the judges.

RELATED STORIES

Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at future site of police training facility

23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility

Family of Manuel Teran speaks publicly for the first time since his death

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.