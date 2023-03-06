Atlanta Police looking for person of interest after food delivery driver robbed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police want to identify a person of interest after a food delivery driver was robbed at a Southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

According to investigators, three to four armed people approached the food delivery person and robbed that driver of personal belongings and even stole their car.

The incident happened on Alison Court S.W. in February.

Surveillance video captured footage of the woman police say may be involved.

Metro Atlanta drivers who work rideshare and food delivery told Atlanta News First that crimes like this are their worst fear while working.

“I’ll hear stories about people getting robbed or just getting food taken from them and it’s really not safe doing that,” Chavez, a rideshare driver, said. “And as far as doing regular rideshare, I usually just pick up from the airport because it’s a lot safer that way as opposed to just picking up anywhere in the street.”

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS.

