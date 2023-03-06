Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a murder suspect on Sunday.

Authorities said officers received a computer notification about a stolen vehicle on Flint River Rd.

According to deputies, officers responded to the area and began searching and located the vehicle at a Shell gas station.

When officers set up in the area and began surveillance on the vehicle, two suspicious males exited the front door of the gas station and when they saw a marked patrol vehicle, they immediately went back inside the store and watched from a window, a news release stated.

Officials said shortly after, the two males left the gas station and walked in the opposite direction of the vehicle.

Contact was then made with the two men and one of them began to run, but quickly realized he was surrounded by officers.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects was a juvenile, but the other suspect was an adult identified as Derodney Russell.

Authorities said Russell was wanted for murder in Fulton County in reference to an Atlantic Station shooting.

Russell is now in custody at the Clayton County jail facing murder charges in Fulton County.

Atlanta News First is working to learn what fatal shooting deputies believe Russell is responsible for.

