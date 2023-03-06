Positively Georgia
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge

Family members confirmed on Monday that his body was found in a vacant lot.
Nathan Millard
Nathan Millard(Family members)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is reporting that the body of the Georgia man who went missing in Baton Rouge has been found.

Nathan Millard, 42 was found deceased this morning around 3:34 am in the 2900 block of Scenic Hwy. The cause of death is unknown at this time pending autopsy result,” a news release stated.

Millard who is from Walton County, Ga., was reported missing while on a business trip in Baton Rouge.

Officials said Millard was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Happy’s Irish Pub on Third Street in the downtown area.

Family members confirmed on Monday that his body was found in a vacant lot.

The United Cajun Navy was one of many groups that helped law enforcement search for Millard.

No details about his cause of death have been released.

Atlanta News First will update this story as it develops.

