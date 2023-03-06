Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him and taking invasive pictures following his father’s trial.

A report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office states Murdaugh contacted deputies on Sunday, saying he has been followed by someone who is taking pictures of him and his girlfriend, Brooklynn White.

Murdaugh told deputies he saw pictures of himself inside his home in a New York Post article, according to the deputy report. He reviewed video from a Ring doorbell camera that showed a “suspicious” grey Dodge Challenger parked outside his home, the report states.

The sheriff’s office told Murdaugh they would add extra patrol to the residence and encouraged him to contact the office if anything else happened, the report states.

Not long after the report was filed, White contacted the sheriff’s office saying she and Murdaugh were being followed by “the media” in a grey SUV on Spanish Wells Road in Hilton Head.

The report states a corporal who was patrolling the area spotted the SUV and conducted a traffic stop after it was seen speeding and making improper lane changes. During the traffic stop, the corporal witnessed an item resembling a camera bag in the passenger seat, according to the report.

The driver was given a warning and let go, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Latest News

Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger set to speak at ‘Future of Elections’ panel
Mug shot of Christopher Michael. He's charged with impersonating a police officer and robbing...
Gwinnett man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer, robbing homes
Neighbors frustrated with ‘careless’ gunfire at possible Bartow Co. gun range
Gwinnett man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer, robbing homes