Busy Decatur road set to close due to ‘filming’

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re a resident of the Decatur area, you may want to pay attention.

A portion of Silver Hill Terrace SE between Silver Hill Place and Boulder Hill Court SE is set to be closed during the last week of March.

Officials say the road will close from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Monday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 29.

Road closure and detour signs are set to be placed in the area during the road closure period, officials add.

If anyone has any questions regarding the closure, contact location manager Conor Race at 315-796-4072.

