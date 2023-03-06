CAU postpones midterms, begins Mental Health Week after student’s fatal shooting

It will be beneficial to pause our busy schedules in order to begin to heal as a community and remember why ClarkAtlanta University is here.

We’re here for one another to persevere and grow through difficult times. It’s who we are. We find a way or make one through our culture for service.

To this end, midterms will not begin tomorrow, but will be postponed until after Spring Break. We have adjusted the midterm schedule per below to further ensure your health and well-being. We have designated Monday, March 6th through Friday, March 10th as Wellness Days for the entire student body.

The administration has initiated developing a more extensive mental health program for the continuous and long-term benefits of the entire CAU community. Students will be intimately involved in developing the mental health programming led by the Whitney M. Young Jr., School of Social Work and Dr. Jenny L. Jones.

Again, mid-term examinations have been postponed until after Spring Break 2023. Mid-term examinations will take place on Monday, March 20th through Friday, March 24th from 8:00 am to 9:00 p.m.

We will begin our week of wellness activities with a Chapel service in Davage Auditorium at noon on Monday, March 6th. Grief counseling services will continue Monday in the student center beginning at 10:00 a.m. ending at 6:00 p.m.

The physical and mental well-being of my scholars is my top priority as President of Clark Atlanta University. Period.