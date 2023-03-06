Black History Month
CAU postpones midterms, begins Mental Health Week after student’s fatal shooting

Jatonne Sterling
Jatonne Sterling(Clark Atlanta University Panthers/Facebook)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the tragic shooting death of a beloved Clark Atlanta University baseball player, the school is doing all that it can to make sure the community heals.

This week has been deemed a reflective mental health week at the school. Monday through Friday has been designated 10th as wellness days for the entire student body at CAU.

In addition, midterms were set to begin Monday, but have now been postponed until after Spring Break.

Atlanta Police say they arrested 25-year-old Keontay Holliman Peoples for the murder of 20-year-old Jatonne Sterling, who was shot and killed at the end of February right outside of the Catholic Center on Beckwith Street near Clark Atlanta University.

According to investigators, there was a dispute between the victim and the suspect that resulted in gunfire.

There is still one other person wanted in connection to this case.

