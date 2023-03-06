Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Faith leaders speak out against Atlanta public safety training center

Keyanna Jones: ‘This is our community, this is our land’
Tension continues to grow over the plans to build a new public safety training facility in Atlanta.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tension continues to grow over the plans to build a new public safety training facility in Atlanta.

Protesters have called the planned training center, “Cop City.”

Police have charged 23 people with domestic terrorism after violence erupted at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility Sunday night in DeKalb County.

The Atlanta Police Department said the incident was a coordinated attack against law enforcement.

RELATED: Atlanta police, fire chiefs give presentation to Atlanta City Council

On Monday a coalition of faith leaders from metro Atlanta and beyond stood outside the steps of City Hall to express opposition against the plans to build a new public safety training facility in Atlanta.

The group said they planned to deliver signed letters to Atlanta City Council ahead of their meeting on Monday asking the city to stop the project all together and to drop all charges against forest defenders and protestors.

They are calling on the city to protect the green space and listen to residents’ concerns.

“We are deeply concerned for the greater Atlanta community and the implication for the future of public safety in the United States that cop city moves forward,” one speaker said during Monday’s press conference.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Mayor’s Office and Atlanta City Council for a response and waiting to hear back.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
2 teens dead, 6 injured near Douglasville house party with more than 100 teens
Six Flags Over Georgia
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags
Photo of Amir and Karlynne Staten
Philadelphia teen’s reaction to getting into Morehouse goes viral
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

Latest News

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian struck, killed after walking onto Grayson Highway
Mental Health in teens
‘It’s long overdue’ Georgia mental health bill would expand access to care
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say
Faith leaders speak out against Atlanta public safety training center