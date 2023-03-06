Faith leaders speak out against Atlanta public safety training center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tension continues to grow over the plans to build a new public safety training facility in Atlanta.

Protesters have called the planned training center, “Cop City.”

Police have charged 23 people with domestic terrorism after violence erupted at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility Sunday night in DeKalb County.

The Atlanta Police Department said the incident was a coordinated attack against law enforcement.

On Monday a coalition of faith leaders from metro Atlanta and beyond stood outside the steps of City Hall to express opposition against the plans to build a new public safety training facility in Atlanta.

The group said they planned to deliver signed letters to Atlanta City Council ahead of their meeting on Monday asking the city to stop the project all together and to drop all charges against forest defenders and protestors.

They are calling on the city to protect the green space and listen to residents’ concerns.

“We are deeply concerned for the greater Atlanta community and the implication for the future of public safety in the United States that cop city moves forward,” one speaker said during Monday’s press conference.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Mayor’s Office and Atlanta City Council for a response and waiting to hear back.

