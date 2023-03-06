Fire, smoke seen at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement sources tell Atlanta News First that fire and smoke can be seen from the site of the proposed Atlanta Police training center.

After a protest against the proposed site earlier Sunday, law enforcement sources say protestors with shields began throwing rocks at the descended on the location.

Atlanta police and several other law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene.

Atlanta news first reporter Asia Wilson just arrived on the scene and said multiple law enforcement agencies are stationed along Key Road southeast. she confirmed that smoke can be seen coming near the proposed training center. This is a developing story stay with Atlanta News First for live updates.

