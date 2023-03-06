Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fire, smoke seen at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Atlanta police and several other law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene.
Atlanta police and several other law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Law enforcement sources tell Atlanta News First that fire and smoke can be seen from the site of the proposed Atlanta Police training center.

RELATED: Trooper hospitalized, one person dead after shooting at future site of police training facility.

After a protest against the proposed site earlier Sunday, law enforcement sources say protestors with shields began throwing rocks at the descended on the location.

Atlanta police and several other law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene.

Atlanta news first reporter Asia Wilson just arrived on the scene and said multiple law enforcement agencies are stationed along Key Road southeast. she confirmed that smoke can be seen coming near the proposed training center. This is a developing story stay with Atlanta News First for live updates.

RELATED: 30 officers ‘permanently’ set to guard Atlanta police training facility.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Tornado warning issues in GA
Gallery of storm damage across GA: Send us your photos, videos
Police sirens (Generic photo)
26-year-old woman shot while driving in Decatur
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Photo of Keebah Hill
Dunwoody police seek help finding missing woman

Latest News

A police car.
21-year-old man charged in connection to murder of 51-year-old woman
Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded
Atlanta rap legends T.I., Jeezy, and more to perform at State Farm Arena
Six Flags Over Georgia
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags
Ambulance
Attempted robbery of woman leads to shooting of 2-year-old son in Atlanta