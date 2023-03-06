Black History Month
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 70s this afternoon

Monday in Atlanta
Monday in Atlanta
By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Plan on another great day in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 63°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

After a great weekend, the week will start on a similar note with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. A dry cool front will pass us by on Tuesday, which will knock our highs into the 60s on Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT on Friday

Several cool fronts will move through north Georgia at the end of the week, which will lead to gradually increasing rain chances. The overall best chance of rain will be on Friday, which is a First Alert. No severe weather is expected on Friday.

Saturday will be dry with more rain along another cold front next Sunday. Prepare for what may be colder temperatures the week of March 13.

