Gov’t Mule brings ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ tour to Atlanta Aug. 12

From left, artists Warren Haynes and Jorgen Carlsson of Gov't Mule perform on the River Stage...
From left, artists Warren Haynes and Jorgen Carlsson of Gov't Mule perform on the River Stage at Beale Street Music Festival on Saturday, May 5, 2018 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jam band Gov’t Mule is resurrecting its ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ tour to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. The tour will come to Chastain Park Aug. 12.

The ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ tour features Gov’t Mule performing a career-spanning set of Pink Floyd covers; far from just Dark Side of the Moon, the band also covers songs from The Wall, Animals and Wish You Were Here.

The tour originally began as a one-off Halloween show in 2008. The three-hour performance was later released in 2014 and the band toured the set again in 2018.

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will open for Gov’t Mule.

Pre-sale for Citi cardholders will begin March 7, followed by a general on-sale March 10 at 10 a.m.

