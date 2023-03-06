Inmate escapes from Baldwin State Prison after leaving work detail

HARDWICK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate is on the run after leaving his work detail in Hardwick.

William Knight was in Baldwin State Prison for involuntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana. He reportedly left in a gray Toyota Corolla with a Georgia license plate ABN5644.

#BOLO Statewide lookout for Baldwin SP inmate William Knight (GDC#1001849396) who left his work detail in Hardwick, Ga.... Posted by Georgia Department of Corrections on Monday, March 6, 2023

Knight is a white man in his late 20s, is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Georgia Department of Corrections advises anyone who encounters Knight to not engage and call 911.

