Inmate escapes from Baldwin State Prison after leaving work detail

William Knight
William Knight(Georgia Department of Corrections)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARDWICK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate is on the run after leaving his work detail in Hardwick.

William Knight was in Baldwin State Prison for involuntary manslaughter and possession of marijuana. He reportedly left in a gray Toyota Corolla with a Georgia license plate ABN5644.

#BOLO Statewide lookout for Baldwin SP inmate William Knight (GDC#1001849396) who left his work detail in Hardwick, Ga....

Posted by Georgia Department of Corrections on Monday, March 6, 2023

Knight is a white man in his late 20s, is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

The Georgia Department of Corrections advises anyone who encounters Knight to not engage and call 911.

