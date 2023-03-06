Neighbors frustrated with ‘careless’ gunfire at possible gun range in Bartow Co

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - People living in one part of Bartow County are convinced one of their neighbors is operating an unlicensed gun range.

When William Maloney and his wife moved into their new home off Sewell Road in Aragon three years ago, they wanted a place where their grandchildren could run around and play. However, lately, they’ve gotten little peace due to the sound of gunfire at all times of the day, coming from the property behind their home.

“They come in and shoot for hours and hours, 6, 8, 10, 12 hours a day,” Maloney said. “Sometimes at night, 7:30, 8, 9 o’clock at night. There’s no stopping.”

Maloney said it’s loud, obnoxious and he’s not alone. Another neighbor, speaking on the condition of anonymity said the gunfire has been constant since last summer.

“The noise has really ruined the lifestyle and I’m afraid it’s going to ruin my property value,” she said.

Neighbors have filed several complaints with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, but they say nothing changes.

“They say they’re working on a case, building their case, this that and the other,” Maloney said.

The county has an ordinance that requires commercial gun ranges to have a minimum lot size of 100 acres. County records show the property in question is only 35 acres. The ordinance also limits firing from 10am to 6pm every day but Sunday. Firing is not permitted on Sundays. Neighbors said those rules aren’t being followed.

Atlanta News First reached out to the sheriff’s office and code enforcement. Both agencies said they were aware of the problem but could not comment further because of their open investigations. Our crew also spoke with the owner of the property over the phone. He insisted he has done nothing wrong because he said he is not operating a commercial gun range.

“Something needs to be done about it,” said Maloney, who’s considering taking legal action against the property owner. “It’s just careless.”

