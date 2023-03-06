Popular St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the streets of Midtown Atlanta Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The popular Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the streets of Midtown on Mar. 11.

This year’s parade begins at 12 noon, on Peachtree Street.

Participation in the parade is not just an “Irish thing.” The parade attracts individuals and groups from around the city and the South including clowns, floats, bands, Bagpipe & Drum Corps, children, dancers, drill teams, and more.

The emphasis is on children and families in celebration of all of Atlanta’s diverse backgrounds on a day when “everybody is Irish.”

