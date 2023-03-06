Positively Georgia
Popular St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the streets of Midtown Atlanta Saturday

This year’s parade begins at 12 noon, on Peachtree Street.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The popular Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the streets of Midtown on Mar. 11.

Participation in the parade is not just an “Irish thing.” The parade attracts individuals and groups from around the city and the South including clowns, floats, bands, Bagpipe & Drum Corps, children, dancers, drill teams, and more.

The emphasis is on children and families in celebration of all of Atlanta’s diverse backgrounds on a day when “everybody is Irish.”

Want to learn more about the parade click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

