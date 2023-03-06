Positively Georgia
Researchers support new heart disease treatment alternative

The new drug is an alternative to statins.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new study offers hope for millions of people at risk for heart disease, whose bodies respond poorly to a common treatment for high cholesterol.

The new drug is an alternative to statins. It decreased heart-related complications such as heart attack or the need for a procedure like a bypass operation or stent. The treatment has already been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Yes, it’s approved, but not widely used. The kind of bad things that happened to patients with high cholesterol we now know can be reduced with bempedoic acid. And that’s what gives the drug now the opportunity to be paid for by the payers and to be more available to patients.”

As with anything else, the treatment does have side effects. It increased the risk of gout and gallstones, each by one percent.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

