Restorative Center to help inmates receive GED, find jobs and housing

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Morehouse College to celebrate the new restorative center in McDonough on Monday afternoon.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed the new restorative center located at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Annex at 505 Hampton St.

According to officials, Morehouse and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office partnered together for a recidivism initiative. Inmates who are applicable will be able to receive their GED, welding, forklift, fatherhood, and other job interviewing principles certifications.

“We’ve been diligently working on the Restorative Center for the past several months, and we’re elated to see it finally open. We are excited that an MOU has been signed with the Morehouse School of Medicine, which will administer courses and programs at the restorative center,” said Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett.

According to officials, a six-week program will feature learning modules focused on personal development, job readiness, procuring housing, and addressing transportation needs. After completing the program, officials say inmates are expected to receive a certificate of completion from the Morehouse School of Medicine and participate in a graduation ceremony.

“We’re excited to start with A Step in the Right Direction: Pathway Forward Reentry Program, It’s a new life skills training initiative, for eligible inmates within 180 days of release from the Henry County Jaill, that we will offer at the HCSO’s new Restorative Center,” said Dr. Adrian Tyndall, Dean and Executive Vice President of Health Affairs.

