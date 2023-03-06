State House passes Mariam’s Law, expanding restrictions for convicted sex offenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill that would expand restrictions for convicted Georgia sex offenders was passed by the state House on Monday, which was also Crossover Day.

Georgia Dangerous Sexual Predator Prevention Act, also known as Mariam’s Law, would require, among other provisions, that persons convicted of certain sexual offenses to wear an ankle monitor.

The proposed law, which now heads over to the Senate, comes after an Atlanta News First investigation which exposed a loophole that allowed a repeat sex offender to get out of prison only to, prosecutors say, kidnap and kill 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab, on her way home from work.

Last year, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution urging state lawmakers to adopt Mariam’s Law, which would expand restrictions for Georgia sex offenders.

After her death, Abdulrab’s friends and family created Mariam Forever, an organization advocating for substantial change in legislation to protect the community from preventable violent crimes. The group also created a document with a number of initiatives, including one that would require sex offenders carry identification cards which disclose their sex offender status.

Mariam Forever has been advocating two policy changes:

Requiring sex offenders who have not received a risk level assessment to be fitted with an ankle monitor. Once they are assigned, Level 3 offenders would be required to wear the monitor for the duration of their sentence, while Level 1 and 2 sex offenders could have them removed.

Requiring sex offenders to carry an identification card with a specific symbol that is recognizable to law enforcement. A sex offender assigned Level 1 would have a red hexagon on the right side of their ID card. A sex offender assigned Level 2 would have two red hexagons on the right side of their ID card. And, a sexual offender assigned Level 3 would have three red hexagons on the right side of their ID card.

Read the bill that was passed by the state House on Monday below.

