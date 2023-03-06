Union City shooting under investigation

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Union City are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Union City Patrol Division responded to the area of South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road around 3:13 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they observed a car that crashed into a utility pole, “with remnants of what appeared to be blood and shell casings.”

Officials say “two victims got into an unknown vehicle” and went to a nearby hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

