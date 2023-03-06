Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Union City shooting under investigation

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Union City are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Union City Patrol Division responded to the area of South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road around 3:13 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they observed a car that crashed into a utility pole, “with remnants of what appeared to be blood and shell casings.”

Officials say “two victims got into an unknown vehicle” and went to a nearby hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
2 teens dead, 6 injured near Douglasville house party with more than 100 teens
Six Flags Over Georgia
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags
Photo of Amir and Karlynne Staten
Philadelphia teen’s reaction to getting into Morehouse goes viral
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

Latest News

Senators voted 30-26 in favor of Senate Resolution 140, but failed to reach the required...
Sports betting in Georgia sees prospects dim on Senate vote
From left, artists Warren Haynes and Jorgen Carlsson of Gov't Mule perform on the River Stage...
Gov’t Mule brings ‘Dark Side of the Mule’ tour to Atlanta Aug. 12
Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
The traditional balloon drop, from the end of the Democratic National Convention in a 2016 file...
Biden told to ‘put your money where your mouth is,’ choose Atlanta for ‘24 DNC