Union City shooting under investigation
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials in Union City are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday afternoon.
Officers with the Union City Patrol Division responded to the area of South Fulton Parkway and Stonewall Tell Road around 3:13 p.m.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they observed a car that crashed into a utility pole, “with remnants of what appeared to be blood and shell casings.”
Officials say “two victims got into an unknown vehicle” and went to a nearby hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
