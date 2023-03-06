Atlanta brothers showcase cookie brand on ‘National Oreo Cookie Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Yummy Brothers is a company that specializes in cookies, beverages, and dog treats.

The owners and founders are four brothers. These four entrepreneurs enjoy making people happy with food and desserts inspired by their great-grandmother, grandmother, and mom.

“5 kid entrepreneurs that have a love and desire to make people happy with food and desserts inspired by recipes from our great-grandmother, our grandmother, then our beautiful MOM! Together with our mom, we created gourmet cookies made with all-natural ingredients. Our dad an entrepreneur joined in to help us create a business behind the name, Yummy Brothers!”

The Yummy Brothers have made appearances across the country including an interview with the Drew Barrymore Show to talk about the inspiration behind their business. Their products are sold online and shipped nationwide.

Their products are sold online and shipped nationwide.

