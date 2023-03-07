Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

23 face judge following protests at Atlanta Public Safety Training site

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Over two dozen people appeared before a Dekalb County judge Tuesday in connection to an incident at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility.

The underlying incident happened Sunday night at around 5:30 p.m. Investigators said a group of violent agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment, even setting at least one fire. Video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows protestors in black clothing and what appear to be fireworks blasting off. Throughout the video, rocks and Molotov cocktails can be seen being thrown by protestors in the direction of officers.

In total, 100 individuals took part in the protest. According to APD, 44 were detained and 23 were arrested and later charged with domestic terrorism. During Tuesday’s bond hearing, Judge Anna W. Davis denied bond for several of the defendants, citing a lack of local ties presenting a flight risk and a general danger to the community based on the events that took place Sunday.

At least one defendant was granted a bond of $5,000.

Of the arrestees, only two are from Georgia. In all, the defendants hail from 15 different states.

Protest erupts after 23 arrested at site of the future Atlanta Training Facility

During a council meeting, Monday Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Fire & Rescue Chief Rod Smith gave a presentation to Atlanta City Council on the violence. They also shared an aerial view of the incident with city leaders.

RELATED ARTICLE

Protest erupts after 23 arrested at site of the future Atlanta Training Facility

Faith leaders speak out against Atlanta public safety training center

23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

Georgia law groups, Atlanta City Council member responds to violent incident

A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Latest News

Protesters opposing a controversial police training center flocked to downtown Atlanta Tuesday...
ANF+ LIVE COVERAGE: Protest underway in Downtown Atlanta - clipped version
Protesters opposing a controversial police training center flocked to downtown Atlanta Tuesday...
Protest erupts after 23 arrested at site of the future Atlanta Training Facility
Back on Feb. 1, 2020, Blaine Byers won a drawing at an Atlanta Gladiators game for a luxury...
Atlanta Gladiators hockey fan suing team for $15,000
Atlanta News First Investigates show grant applications submitted to the Department of Justice...
Safer schools: What metro Atlanta school leaders are really worried about