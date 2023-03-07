Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting

A person of interest.
A person of interest.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Feb. 24.

A man reportedly shot at a car in the parking lot of the apartment complex located at 3041 Landrum Dr. SW. The man also shot into an apartment at the complex.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

