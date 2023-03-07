Atlanta woman allegedly stabs two people, charged with aggravated assault
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is facing charges after being accused of stabbing two people in the neck.
Atlanta police responded to 2315 Glenwood Ave. SE around 2 p.m. March 7 and found two people with stab wounds to their necks. They also found Lanisha Davis standing in a nearby parking lot holding a knife.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say that Davis may be related to the victims.
Davis has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
