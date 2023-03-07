Positively Georgia
Brad Raffensperger set to speak at ‘Future of Elections’ panel

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is expected to speak this week.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is set to headline the “future of elections” panel in Texas next week.

According to his office, Secretary Raffensperger will push for conservative election reforms on the state and national levels on March 12.

Last month, Raffensperger announced a new bill to protect elderly consumers from scams.

Senate Bill 84, also known as The Senior Protection from Exploitation Against Retirees (SPEAR) Act, amends the Georgia Uniform Securities Act of 2008. If passed, the bill would allow financial institutions to put a two-week grace period on any large transactions.

