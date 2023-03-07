Car crashes into apartment building overnight in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some families were awakened by a car hitting an apartment building early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.

It happened around 3 a.m. at The Park at East Ponce Apartments on Tree Mountain Parkway in Stone Mountain.

DeKalb Dispatch says the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor to serious injuries.

No one inside the apartment building was injured.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.