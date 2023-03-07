Car crashes into apartment building overnight in DeKalb County
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some families were awakened by a car hitting an apartment building early Tuesday morning in DeKalb County.
It happened around 3 a.m. at The Park at East Ponce Apartments on Tree Mountain Parkway in Stone Mountain.
DeKalb Dispatch says the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor to serious injuries.
No one inside the apartment building was injured.
Police are investigating.
