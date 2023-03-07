Positively Georgia
Cobb County Emergency rental assistance program closes after 2 years

More rental assistance will be made available, officials say
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have announced that the Cobb County Emergency Rental Assistance program has come to an end after more than two years.

The program has helped thousands of people by adding more than $54.8 million of federal assistance to the county, officials say.

The program worked to help those residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic pay rent and utility bills.

According to officials, the implementation of the program and the partnering with nonprofit organizations and the Cobb County Magistrate Court became a model that was lauded nationwide.

More rental assistance funds will be allocated as part of Cobb’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocations and those who still need assistance can visit www.cobbcounty.org/ARPA for details when that funding becomes available.

