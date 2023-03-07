Positively Georgia
Cobb School District hosts hundreds of special needs students for annual dance

Kennesaw Mountain High School's annual dance for students in the district with special needs.
Kennesaw Mountain High School's annual dance for students in the district with special needs.(Atlanta News First)
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County special needs students danced the school day away for their annual dance at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

“It was kind of a small thing, and it has just grown and turned into such an opportunity for not only our students with disabilities but also for all students to come together‚” said Cobb County Assistant Superintendent Brenda Carter.

“It’s just an amazing event, it warms my heart every year when I get a chance to walk into the gym and just see our students engaging with our guests and just giving them a great experience,” said Nathan Stark, Kennesaw Mountain High School’s principal.

Two hundred volunteers from Kennesaw Mountain High School spend months planning and decorating for the dance.

“It’s their special day. It’s like their homecoming, it’s like their prom, and so, being able to give them this special day is so exciting,” said Amory Brown, a junior.

Hundreds of special needs students from all over the Cobb County School District are invited to just be themselves.

“It is an opportunity for our students with disabilities to just have fun and just be a regular student enjoying a dance with a whole variety of different people,” said Carter.

“The whole community gets so excited about it and as a group you get more and more excited each year,” said Brown.

This dance has been going on since 2001. This year’s theme is “Once Upon a Time on the Mountain.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

