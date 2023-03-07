Crews continue working to repair water main break in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are “tentatively scheduled” to finish working to repair a water main break in a busy area in Buckhead on Wednesday morning, according to Department of Water Management officials.

Department of Water Management officials told Atlanta News First “crews are still performing restoration work, and are tentatively scheduled to finish tomorrow morning.”

Officials say crews have turned on the 16-inch main after raising and lowering the water valve, and water service was temporarily restored to 600 customers and eight hydrants in the area. However, crews are still working at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Avenue, and water service may temporarily be disrupted again.

Traffic control measures have been put in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

