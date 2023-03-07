Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

DeKalb County dilapidated properties demolished to help fight crime

Dekalb County CEO, Michael Thurmond, said eliminating blight is and has always been one of his top priorities.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County is working to demolish numerous abandoned properties which have been at the center of crimes.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 60-crimes committed within a half a mile radius of this burned-out condominium building on Whitehall Forest Court. Some of those crimes include homicide, arson and aggravated assault.

Dekalb County CEO, Michael Thurmond, said eliminating blight is and has always been one of his top priorities.

“This is agenda item number one, to protect quality of life for our citizens,” Thurmond said. “Derelict properties are a magnet for crime and drug use, and all types of delinquent behaviors. So, when we can abolish or eliminate a property like this, we’re making this community safer for the residents who live here.”

One of the residents living near a rundown property is Hatty Thomas. She has lived on Whitehall Forest Court for more than a decade and said the clean-up is long overdue.

“I’ve just seen a lot, you know, people on drugs and they go into different abandoned units and stuff but since this happened today, by them tearing it down, they have to find somewhere else to go,” Thomas said.

During the past six years, DeKalb County has demolished or abated more than 600 properties in hopes of curbing crime and making DeKalb a safer place to live.

“If you’re one of those property owners who not taking your responsibility seriously, to upgrade or mitigate dilapidated properties, if you don’t take it down, we will and then we’re going to charge you for the work,” Thurmond said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Latest News

A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
This station has a fast charge station that can charge your car 100 miles in 12 mins.
Georgia bill could add the additional payment for electric vehicle owners
Books to Kids 2023 at Lawrenceville Elementary School
Atlanta News First visited Books to Kids 2023 at Lawrenceville school
Georgia bill could add the additional payment for electric vehicle owners