FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record temps on Tuesday; Cooler weather arrives soon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - March has picked up right weather February left off with more very warm weather. It will be in the mid to upper 70s again on Tuesday with early clouds giving way to sunshine by midday. Expect a 10-15 mph breeze in the afternoon. The record high temperature is 80, and it will not be far from that in Atlanta.

Cooler weather arrives on Wednesday as the wind shifts to the northeast. Sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and the temperature will reach the mid 60s -still mild for early March, but not as warm as it has been.

Clouds and cooler temperatures continue rolling in on Thursday. A few showers are possible especially in northwest Georgia. Highs may be in the 50s.

First Alert for rain on Friday

A storm system moving in from the west brings rain on Friday. It may not be an all-day washout, but there’s a good chance of rain for part of the day with temperatures in the 50s.

It will dry out to start the weekend on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Rain or showers may return on Sunday.

