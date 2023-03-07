FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat today; Cooler, wetter for second half of week

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s milder with more clouds this morning in metro Atlanta. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 this afternoon.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 63°

Chance of rain - Less than 20%

What you need to know

Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning, so most of you won’t need a jacket as you head to work and school. You’ll notice more clouds this morning, and a stray shower is possible, but the coverage of rain will be less than 20%.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs near 80! Enjoy today, because cooler temperatures will return Wednesday and stick around through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT for rain Friday

It will stay mostly dry in metro Atlanta today and Wednesday. By Thursday, you’ll have to dodge scattered showers with more rain expected on Friday. We’ve issued a First Alert on Friday due to the high likelihood for rain, especially for your morning commute Friday. No severe weather is expected.

Forecast map for Friday morning (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.