Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record heat today; Cooler, wetter for second half of week

Temperature forecast in Atlanta Tuesday
Temperature forecast in Atlanta Tuesday(Atlanta News First)
By Rodney Harris
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s milder with more clouds this morning in metro Atlanta. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 this afternoon.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 80°

Normal high - 63°

Chance of rain - Less than 20%

What you need to know

Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s this morning, so most of you won’t need a jacket as you head to work and school. You’ll notice more clouds this morning, and a stray shower is possible, but the coverage of rain will be less than 20%.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs near 80! Enjoy today, because cooler temperatures will return Wednesday and stick around through the weekend.

FIRST ALERT for rain Friday

It will stay mostly dry in metro Atlanta today and Wednesday. By Thursday, you’ll have to dodge scattered showers with more rain expected on Friday. We’ve issued a First Alert on Friday due to the high likelihood for rain, especially for your morning commute Friday. No severe weather is expected.

Forecast map for Friday morning
Forecast map for Friday morning(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record temps on Tuesday; Cooler weather arrives soon
A stray shower possible early morning, then mostly sunny
First Alert | Unseasonably warm temps on tap for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and cooler temperatures move in later this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and cooler temperatures move in later this week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: One more warm day before a cool-down