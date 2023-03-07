Georgia law groups, Atlanta City Council member responds to violent incident

Like so many Atlantans and activists, I am deeply saddened and troubled by the violent protest activity taking place at the proposed public safety training facility that left a protester dead, a police officer wounded by gunfire, attacks on law enforcement officials, and the destruction of property that has divided our city. For the record, the proposed facility location and vote preceded my election to the Atlanta City Council. To date, I have received thousands of emails, and phone calls, and have been contacted by many constituents and advocates who are opposed to the project and many who are in support of the proposed project. Still, there is no question we have reached a crisis point that resulted in unacceptable violence, the death of a protestor, and the unlawful destruction of property. The First Amendment protection of freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, and the freedom of assembly – or protest – are sacrosanct under the U.S. Constitution. However, protests that turn violent and destructive are not protected and raise heightened community-wide public safety concerns that require our police and first responders to act to restore safety and order. Under no circumstances do I condone violence during protest activity. Although I understand the public safety training facility is a complex, sensitive, and emotional topic, we cannot resort to violence and unlawful behavior. Considering the protestors are from various groups, other states, and maybe even other countries, I am concerned that the plans of legitimate peaceful protestors may have been hijacked. For this reason, I am asking all protestors to use restraint, as unlawful activity detracts from the arguments. Given the recent attacks on law enforcement and the destruction of property, we cannot hear meaningful concerns over the acts of violence and destruction. Their recommendations are muted by the unlawful and violent actions of a few.

Moreover, protests that involve criminal trespass are not protected and often require law enforcement action where civil and diplomatic actions have failed. There are also many channels for those who are in opposition to a City project to voice their concerns, propose alternatives and legislative amendments, and organize to have it repealed, including peaceful protest. I also feel empathize with the neighbors who live near South River Forrest who has been directly impacted by the proposed facility as well as the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line each day to protect our city especially as violence is escalating nationally and in our city. In summary, I applaud and support efforts by Mayor Dickens and his administration to create a Community Advisory Council to provide community and stakeholder input, in addition to the goal of addressing environmental concerns that have been raised.