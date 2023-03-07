Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia law groups, Atlanta City Council member responds to violent incident

Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites ‘concerned that the plans of legitimate peaceful protestors may have been hijacked’
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site(WANF)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two prominent Georgia law groups and an Atlanta City Council member have issued statements in response to the arrest of a “legal observer’ and others after a violent incident outside the site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility on Sunday.

According to police, 23 people with domestic terrorism after violence erupted at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility Sunday night in DeKalb County.

Officials say the Atlanta City Council, National Lawyers Guild (NLG), and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) issued the following statements.

Officials said around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.

The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism. Multiple law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people committing illegal activity. Officials say 35 agitators have been detained so far.

RELATED: A timeline of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

The Atlanta Police Department released surveillance video from where construction is underway for the training site. In the videos, you can see police scurrying to close the gates, and agitators throwing dangerous items at officers.

The chief addressed the public about what occurred Sunday night, saying this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

“When it’s a legitimate protest you have the full protection of the Atlanta Police Department. This is not a protest, this is criminal activity and the charges that will be brought forth will show that. When you throw commercial-grade fireworks, Molotov cocktails, large rocks, your only intent is to harm,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
2 teens dead, 6 injured near Douglasville house party with more than 100 teens
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Six Flags Over Georgia
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags

Latest News

Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian struck, killed after walking onto Grayson Highway
Mental Health in teens
‘It’s long overdue’ Georgia mental health bill would expand access to care
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say
Atlanta, Fulton County
Faith leaders speak out against Atlanta public safety training center