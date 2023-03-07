Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia Senate: $6,000 for those leaving low-rated schools

The Senate voted 33-23 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 233 along party lines, sending it to the House for more debate.
A big day at the Georgia State Capitol as lawmakers worked well into the night on Crossover Day, which marks the deadline for a bill to pass one of the two leg
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Senate is supporting a plan to give $6,000 educational vouchers to students who would otherwise attend low-performing schools, part of a nationwide push for what supporters call education savings accounts following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate voted 33-23 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 233 along party lines, sending it to the House for more debate. Voucher bills have historically gotten cooler receptions in that chamber.

Supporters argue that the vouchers for private school tuition, home schooling supplies, therapy, tutoring or even early college courses for high school students would help students who aren’t well-served by poor-performing schools.

“I have said in most instances, public education is the best option,” said Sen. Matt Brass, a Newnan Republican. “It was the best option for my child. But I recognize that it is not the best option for each and every child, each and every day.”

MORE COVERAGE OF CROSSOVER DAY AT THE STATE CAPITOL

Facing opposition, supporters on Monday cut the bill down so that only children who live in the attendance zones served by the schools scoring in the lowest 25% of the state’s rating system could benefit. Before then, students who attended all public schools statewide, as well as any student eligible to enter kindergarten or first grade could have benefitted. Students currently in private school would not qualify.

Full coverage of this year’s Georgia General Assembly

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Latest News

A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol
A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol
Mental Health in teens
‘It’s long overdue’ Georgia mental health bill would expand access to care
One year later, push continues for Mariams law
State House passes Mariam’s Law, expanding restrictions for convicted sex offenders