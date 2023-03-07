Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Georgia Senate bill bans some transgender care for youth

The bill would ban most gender-confirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for people under 18
A big day at the Georgia State Capitol as lawmakers worked well into the night on Crossover Day, which marks the deadline for a bill to pass one of the two leg
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Senate has passed a bill to bar some kinds of gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18, overriding impassioned pleas from a Democratic state senator who is the the mother of a transgender son.

The 33-22 vote on Monday to pass Senate Bill 140, with all Republicans backing the measure, is part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows.

The vote was held on Crossover Day, the last day a bill has a chance to pass one of the legislative chambers in order to be considered before adjournment.

The bill, which advances to the House for more debate, would ban most gender-confirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for people under 18. However, unlike laws adopted in some other states, it would still allow doctors to prescribe medicines to block puberty.

FULL COVERAGE OF CROSSOVER DAY AT THE STATE CAPITOL

“This is simply saying this is a pause and we’re asking that children be 18 years old before they make this decision that will alter their lives forever,” said Sen. Carden Summers, a Cordele Republican who sponsored the measure.

But opponents of the measure said that a blanket ban ignores the needs of individuals and sends a message that will lead to more transgender youth harming themselves.

“I didn’t choose this story,” said Sen. Sally Harrell, who talked to lawmakers about her transgender son. “But I did choose to be a mom. And when you choose to be a parent, the most important thing to do is to love your child.”

Full coverage of this year’s Georgia General Assembly

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Latest News

A pair of sports betting bills passed Missouri’s House Emerging Issues Committee by a 12-0 vote...
All bets off: Georgia lawmakers nix legal sports betting
Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, speaks in favor of SB 233 in the Senate chambers during crossover...
Georgia Senate: $6,000 for those leaving low-rated schools
A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol
Georgia State Capitol
A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol