Georgia Senate bill bans some transgender care for youth

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Senate has passed a bill to bar some kinds of gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18, overriding impassioned pleas from a Democratic state senator who is the the mother of a transgender son.

The 33-22 vote on Monday to pass Senate Bill 140, with all Republicans backing the measure, is part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows.

The vote was held on Crossover Day, the last day a bill has a chance to pass one of the legislative chambers in order to be considered before adjournment.

The bill, which advances to the House for more debate, would ban most gender-confirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for people under 18. However, unlike laws adopted in some other states, it would still allow doctors to prescribe medicines to block puberty.

“This is simply saying this is a pause and we’re asking that children be 18 years old before they make this decision that will alter their lives forever,” said Sen. Carden Summers, a Cordele Republican who sponsored the measure.

But opponents of the measure said that a blanket ban ignores the needs of individuals and sends a message that will lead to more transgender youth harming themselves.

“I didn’t choose this story,” said Sen. Sally Harrell, who talked to lawmakers about her transgender son. “But I did choose to be a mom. And when you choose to be a parent, the most important thing to do is to love your child.”

