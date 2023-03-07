Gov. Kemp calls violence at police training center ‘outrageous’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp is weighing in on this weekend’s unrest at the future site of Atlanta’s public safety training facility, a project opponents refer to as “Cop City.”

Nearly two dozen people were arrested Sunday evening after police say a group of “agitators” hurled firebombs at officers and set fire to construction equipment.

So far, 23 people have been officially charged with domestic terrorism – many are out-of-state residents.

The training center project has drawn the ire of protestors and environmentalists. They’re concerned over the impacts the $90 million site could have on the surrounding forest in unincorporated DeKalb County where the facility is set to be built.

“It’s outrageous when people are using violent means to attack police officers anywhere that’s happening, regardless of what the site is,” said Gov. Kemp, speaking to Atlanta News First on Monday. “We’ve taken a very strong stance against that.”

It’s not the first time demonstrations over the site have turned violent. Earlier in the year, Kemp declared a 15-day state of emergency and mobilized 1,000 National Guard troops after demonstrator Manuel Terán was shot and killed by police.

Kemp indicated Monday his office would have a role in seeking justice against the people charged over the weekend.

“It’s my hope that the prosecutors, and us, go after them very hard,” said Kemp. “I believe that we will, but it’s time for the judicial system also to go after these individuals very hard and that’s what I think we need to see happen in this case.”

