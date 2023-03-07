Gucci Mane to play Hawks halftime show March 26

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rap legend Gucci Mane is returning to the Hawks’ halftime show for the first time in six years.

Gucci Mane will play the halftime show during the Hawks’ March 26 game against the Memphis Grizzlies. During his last visit to the halftime stage, he proposed to his now-wife Keyshia Ka’oir.

The rapper is set to perform songs from his latest mixtape SO ICY BOYZ: THE FINALE. The compilation mixtape features both Gucci Mane’s original songs and songs from other artists on his The New 1017 label.

The Atlanta native is one of the most successful rap artists ever, with more Top 10 albums on Billboard’s ‘Top Rap Albums’ chart than any other artist in history. Those albums include multiple No 1s on the rap charts and a platinum record.

