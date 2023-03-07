Positively Georgia
Gwinnett County hires first Black fire chief in county history

new Gwinnett County Fire Chief Fred Cephas
new Gwinnett County Fire Chief Fred Cephas(Gwinnett County)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County’s next fire chief is making history.

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners elevated Deputy Fire Chief Fred Cephas to the top job Tuesday, making him the first Black fire chief in county history.

Cephas has worked in Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services since 2001. He has served in various positions including strategic planning, accreditation management, operations and as a licensed polygraphist.

“I’m committed to serving others – and at its core, that’s what public service and public safety are all about,” said Cephas. “I am truly honored and humbled to continue to serve the county that I love, while understanding there is still more work to be done.”

Current Chief Russell Knick will “move into a leadership position within the County Administrator’s Office.”

Cephas’ promotion is effective April 1.

