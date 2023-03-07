Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gwinnett man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer, robbing homes

A man is facing 13 charges after law enforcement says he allegedly dressed up as a police officer and robbed two families at gunpoint.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A stack of arrest warrants outlines why 34-year-old Christopher Michael is in the Gwinnett County Jail.

He’s facing 13 charges after law enforcement says he allegedly dressed up as a police officer and robbed two families at gunpoint.

This all happened last September, but Michael was just taken into custody at the beginning of March.

One of the victims spoke with our partners at Telemundo and wanted to remain anonymous for her own safety. She described being zip tied by a man impersonating a police officer and being shoved into a room in the lower level of her family’s Gwinnett County home.

“They were like just screaming come out we are the police, and they were like give me your phone, give me everything you have,” the victim said.

The charges Michael is facing include aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, two counts of impersonating an officer, two counts of home invasion, false imprisonment, and hijacking a motor vehicle.

The arrest warrants state between the two different homes Michael allegedly took smartphones, thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, and a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

“We didn’t sleep here like for about 2 weeks. We went to a family’s house because we were scared to be here and sleep here because you don’t know if they are coming back,” the victim said.

Michael is now in jail on a $13,000 dollar bond. Law enforcement says there could be more arrests to come.

“They finally got one at least and I wish they can get all the people because it’s a bad moment that I don’t wish for nobody else to happen. Like that moment was super horrible,” the victim said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
2 teens dead, 6 injured near Douglasville house party with more than 100 teens
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Six Flags Over Georgia
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags

Latest News

Neighbors frustrated with ‘careless’ gunfire at possible Bartow Co. gun range
Gwinnett man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer, robbing homes
Georgia law groups, Atlanta City Council member responds to violent incident
Raffensperger to talk at SXSW