Gwinnett man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer, robbing homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A stack of arrest warrants outlines why 34-year-old Christopher Michael is in the Gwinnett County Jail.

He’s facing 13 charges after law enforcement says he allegedly dressed up as a police officer and robbed two families at gunpoint.

This all happened last September, but Michael was just taken into custody at the beginning of March.

One of the victims spoke with our partners at Telemundo and wanted to remain anonymous for her own safety. She described being zip tied by a man impersonating a police officer and being shoved into a room in the lower level of her family’s Gwinnett County home.

“They were like just screaming come out we are the police, and they were like give me your phone, give me everything you have,” the victim said.

The charges Michael is facing include aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, two counts of impersonating an officer, two counts of home invasion, false imprisonment, and hijacking a motor vehicle.

The arrest warrants state between the two different homes Michael allegedly took smartphones, thousands of dollars in cash, jewelry, and a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

“We didn’t sleep here like for about 2 weeks. We went to a family’s house because we were scared to be here and sleep here because you don’t know if they are coming back,” the victim said.

Michael is now in jail on a $13,000 dollar bond. Law enforcement says there could be more arrests to come.

“They finally got one at least and I wish they can get all the people because it’s a bad moment that I don’t wish for nobody else to happen. Like that moment was super horrible,” the victim said.

