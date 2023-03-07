Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to hold career fair

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials are set to host a job fair at the world’s busiest airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will hold a job fair Wednesday in an effort to fill positions in concessions and other areas.

Those who are interested should visit the career fair in the domestic terminal atrium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to register, click here.

