Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to hold career fair

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport(Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials are set to host a job fair at the world’s busiest airport on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will hold a job fair Wednesday in an effort to fill positions in concessions and other areas.

Those who are interested should visit the career fair in the domestic terminal atrium from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
Shooting scene outside of Daallo Restaurant and Lounge on Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.
1 killed in early morning shooting at restaurant in DeKalb County
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Derodney Russell
Atlantic Station murder suspect captured in Clayton County, officials say

Latest News

A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
Photo of Georgia native Nathan Millard
Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected
This station has a fast charge station that can charge your car 100 miles in 12 mins.
Georgia bill could add the additional payment for electric vehicle owners
Books to Kids 2023 at Lawrenceville Elementary School
Atlanta News First visited Books to Kids 2023 at Lawrenceville school
Georgia bill could add the additional payment for electric vehicle owners