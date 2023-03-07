Man charged with kidnapping, murder of beloved Henry County bookstore owner

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Henry County community is mourning the loss of a beloved bookstore owner who was found dead over the weekend.

The Locust Grove Police Department says on Sunday, 40-year-old Erica Atkins was reported missing from the 4000 block of Madison Acres Drive. Detectives quickly identified the suspect as 38-year-old Romero Johnson, of Covington, and obtained an arrest warrant for kidnapping. Johnson was located and taken into custody by Locust Grove Police.

Later the same day, the Locust Grove Police Department says it was contacted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a dead body that had been located on Highway 129 that matched the physical description of the kidnapping victim. Detectives traveled to Putnam County and confirmed the identity to be Erica Atkins.

Johnson is now facing an additional charge of murder.

Romero Johnson (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

The Henry County Magistrate Court confirmed that Johnson’s first appearance hearing was Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and no bond was set. His next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m.

Atkins’ family says she loved children and books, and she had a passion for serving her community. They said her bookstore was one way she was able to live that dream of helping others.

In a Facebook post, the Henry County Chamber of Commerce said Atkins’ Birdsong Books was just named 2022 Microbusiness of the Year by the Chamber in February and talked about the positive impact she had on the community.

“We are saddened by the tragic news of Dr. Erica Atkins, owner of Birdsong Books. Her passing is a tremendous loss to the Henry County Chamber of Commerce family and to the business community as a whole.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Detective Mosely with the Locust Grove Police Department.

