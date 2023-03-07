Positively Georgia
More than $100K worth of methamphetamine seized in Elbert County

The drug seized after a search in Elbert County.(Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine has been seized in Elbert County after a “multi-jurisdictional” investigation.

The search happened Feb. 28 in Bowman and uncovered 3.16 pounds of meth, 1.03 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and $52,000 in cash. The meth was valued at $107,400 and the marijuana was valued at $9,380.

Connie Fowler and Richard Drake were arrested as a result of the search.

Fowler has been charged with sale of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Drake has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony.

