More than $100K worth of methamphetamine seized in Elbert County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine has been seized in Elbert County after a “multi-jurisdictional” investigation.

The search happened Feb. 28 in Bowman and uncovered 3.16 pounds of meth, 1.03 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and $52,000 in cash. The meth was valued at $107,400 and the marijuana was valued at $9,380.

Connie Fowler and Richard Drake were arrested as a result of the search.

Fowler has been charged with sale of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Drake has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony.

