New Uber feature to guide riders coming to Atlanta’s airport

A new feature is being introduced for those who need help finding their Uber drivers when they arrive at the world's busiest airport.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new feature is being introduced for those who need help finding their Uber drivers when they arrive at the world’s busiest airport.

According to officials, a new feature will be made to add step-by-step directions in the Uber app to guide you through the airport to find your Uber driver. The instructions will identify landmarks so they can identify if they’re going in the right direction.

The new feature is set to be made available at 30 airports around the world, in addition to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

