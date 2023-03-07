A number of bills move along on Crossover Day at Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A big day at the Georgia State Capitol as lawmakers worked well into the night on Crossover Day, which marks the deadline for a bill to pass one of the two legislative chambers.

A number of bills made progress, while others did not.

Senate Bill 140 passed on Monday evening with 33 in favor and 22 opposed. Senate Bill 140 prohibits certain surgical procedures that could be performed on minors in the treatment of gender dysphoria.

SB 158 passed with a unanimous 56-0 vote.

There was a celebration by many as HB30 moved along.

The bill would create a legal definition of anti-Semitism.

Those standing behind the bill applauded the bipartisan support, saying this is a big deal because it shows Georgia is standing against hate.

“This bill is incredibly important because the Jewish community is often targeted in ways that are not easily recognizable as anti-Semitism,” Mark Goldfeder, director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center in Atlanta, said. “Recent studies have found over half of Americans do not know what anti-Semitism means and you can’t fight something if you cannot define it.”

When Georgia lawmakers convened back in January, legislative leaders published a schedule that also committed the General Assembly to adjourn on Wednesday, March 29.

The House also voted to prosecute 17-year-olds as juveniles, though the proposed age change wouldn’t apply to those with violent felonies.

Senate Bill 10 would create penalties for individuals found guilty of “knowingly attending and facilitating an illegal drag race or a laying drags exhibition,”

Here’s a look at some of the other issues that lawmakers have already tackled:

