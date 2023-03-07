Parent of teen killed near Sweet 16 party demands justice

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is heartbreak for two families who now have to bury their children after they were shot and killed at a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Chanell White is beyond distraught. Her 14-year-old daughter, Ajanaye, was shot and killed Saturday night outside a home on Talkeetna Drive. White believes the parent who hosted the party should bear some responsibility.

“You should not have let any children out of your door knowing that your child had a party because you are now responsible for every child that came in your home,” White said.

Atlanta News First spoke with the homeowner who hosted the party, and she said about 50 kids were invited to attend and that she shut the party down after noticing the smell of marijuana outside her home.

“We can’t take responsibility for children going out with guns and just murdering people at a random. That’s not my responsibility. My responsibility is to make sure your child is safe while they’re here at my home,” Walker Cherry said.

Moments after the party ended, investigators said that about 50 yards up the road 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon were shot and killed. Seven other kids were injured. The sheriff’s office is looking for those responsible but does not intend to charge the parent who hosted the party.

“I need justice. Put the guns down, but at this moment I need justice for my child,” White said.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. There are also GoFundMe pages set up for both teens killed if you would like to help their families.

