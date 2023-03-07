Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Parent of teen killed near Sweet 16 party demands justice

There is heartbreak for two families who now have to bury their children after they were shot and killed at a sweet 16 birthday party.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is heartbreak for two families who now have to bury their children after they were shot and killed at a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Chanell White is beyond distraught. Her 14-year-old daughter, Ajanaye, was shot and killed Saturday night outside a home on Talkeetna Drive. White believes the parent who hosted the party should bear some responsibility.

“You should not have let any children out of your door knowing that your child had a party because you are now responsible for every child that came in your home,” White said.

Atlanta News First spoke with the homeowner who hosted the party, and she said about 50 kids were invited to attend and that she shut the party down after noticing the smell of marijuana outside her home.

“We can’t take responsibility for children going out with guns and just murdering people at a random. That’s not my responsibility. My responsibility is to make sure your child is safe while they’re here at my home,” Walker Cherry said.

Moments after the party ended, investigators said that about 50 yards up the road 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill and 15-year-old Samuel Moon were shot and killed. Seven other kids were injured. The sheriff’s office is looking for those responsible but does not intend to charge the parent who hosted the party.

“I need justice. Put the guns down, but at this moment I need justice for my child,” White said.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. There are also GoFundMe pages set up for both teens killed if you would like to help their families.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds hosting World’s Biggest Bounce House
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
2 teens dead, 6 injured near Douglasville house party with more than 100 teens
Nathan Millard
Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
23 charged after violence erupts at future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
Six Flags Over Georgia
‘Several groups of young people’ involved in fight at Georgia Six Flags

Latest News

Parent of teen killed near Sweet 16 party demands justice
Gov. Brian Kemp responds to protests at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training...
Gov. Kemp calls violence at police training center ‘outrageous’
Gov. Kemp calls violence at police training center ‘outrageous’
Atlanta police, fire chiefs give presentation to Atlanta City Council